Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80.

