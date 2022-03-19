Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average of $301.23. The company has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

