Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.10 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.17 or 0.00031463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00046879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.70 or 0.07061136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.98 or 0.99971655 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,143 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

