Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PRRWF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $25.06 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

