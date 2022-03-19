ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $99,665.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,789.17 or 0.99991627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00068929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

