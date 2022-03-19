Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,319 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,807. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

