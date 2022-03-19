Patten Group Inc. Acquires 777 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

