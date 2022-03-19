Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.11 and a 200-day moving average of $563.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

