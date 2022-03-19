Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,985,448. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

