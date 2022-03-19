Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $56.80. 282,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,049. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

