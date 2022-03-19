Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

