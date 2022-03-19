Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

