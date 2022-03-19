Patten Group Inc. Buys 2,679 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,137,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477,121. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

