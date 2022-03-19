Patten Group Inc. Buys 948 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 23.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 24.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

