Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.87. 836,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

