Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. 18,450,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.73. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

