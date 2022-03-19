Patten Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

