Patten Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.