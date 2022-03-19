Patten Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 8,258,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

