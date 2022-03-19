Patten Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.12. 4,991,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day moving average is $456.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.01 and a 12 month high of $510.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

