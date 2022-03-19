Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,759. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

