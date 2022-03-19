Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

