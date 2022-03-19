Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,196,000 after buying an additional 120,903 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.11 and a 200-day moving average of $563.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

