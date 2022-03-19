Patten Group Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,549,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,538. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $307.31 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.