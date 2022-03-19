Patten Group Inc. Purchases 873 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.