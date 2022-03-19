Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 7,476,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

