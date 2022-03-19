Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

D traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,713. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

