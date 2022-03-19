Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,286,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,610,752. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

