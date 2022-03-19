Patten Group Inc. Sells 11,109 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.19. 927,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

