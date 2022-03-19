Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 753,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

