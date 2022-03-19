Patten Group Inc. Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. 24,417,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.