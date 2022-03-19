Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $359.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $420.86. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

