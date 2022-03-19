Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $117.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.21 million and the highest is $117.76 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $413.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $481.00 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $28.89 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

