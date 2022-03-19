Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $117.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.21 million and the highest is $117.76 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $413.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $481.00 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $28.89 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.
About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
