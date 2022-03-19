PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.