PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

