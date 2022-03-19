People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

