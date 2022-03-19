PEPS Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,004.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1,004.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00095128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

