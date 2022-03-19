PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

