PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.