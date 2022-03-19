PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 502,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

