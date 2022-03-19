Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stake Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,671 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.70% of Perdoceo Education worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 231.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $780.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,193 shares of company stock valued at $734,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

