Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stake Cut by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,462 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.14% of Perficient worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. 297,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

