Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) vs. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Head to Head Survey

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Perrigo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.14 billion 1.24 -$68.90 million ($0.35) -109.31 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.18) -37.44

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perrigo and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perrigo currently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -1.12% 5.19% 2.53% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.46% -15.75%

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co. Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

