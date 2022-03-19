Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.69

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and traded as high as $37.08. Pershing Square shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 9,600 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

