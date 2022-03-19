Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.87

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.87 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 384.80 ($5.00). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($5.11), with a volume of 1,210,277 shares trading hands.

PETS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($6.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

