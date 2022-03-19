Phala Network (PHA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.45 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $64.51 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

