Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $45,651.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.