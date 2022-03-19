Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $762,517.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.79 or 0.99794588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00244774 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00286077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00129786 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00030877 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,987,450 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

