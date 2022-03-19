Phore Market Cap Reaches $404,823.97 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $404,823.97 and $5,738.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002501 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00316273 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,463,950 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.