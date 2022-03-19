Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 278.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.